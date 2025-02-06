China opposes forced displacement of people in Gaza: spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China has all along believed that "the Palestinians governing Palestine" is the fundamental principle of post-conflict governance of Gaza, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on U.S. President Donald Trump's speech in which he said the U.S. will "take over" and "own" the Gaza Strip after resettling Palestinians living there to neighboring countries, like Jordan and Egypt.

"We oppose the forced displacement of the people in Gaza, and hope that relevant parties will take the opportunity of the ceasefire and post-conflict governance in Gaza to bring the Palestinian question back to the right track of a political settlement based on the two-State solution, so as to realize lasting peace in the Middle East," Lin said.

