Gaza's interior authorities say to deploy across Gaza as soon as ceasefire takes effect

Xinhua) 08:49, January 21, 2025

A member of the Palestinian Hamas police directs traffic on a street in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Jan. 20, 2025. Gaza's Hamas-run interior ministry said Saturday in a statement that its security forces will begin deploying across the Gaza Strip as soon as the ceasefire-for-hostage release deal takes effect on Sunday. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

GAZA, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Gaza's Hamas-run interior ministry said Saturday in a statement that its security forces will begin deploying across the Gaza Strip as soon as the ceasefire-for-hostage release deal takes effect on Sunday.

The ministry called on Gaza residents to preserve "public and private property and avoid any actions that may pose a threat to their lives and cooperate with officers and members of the police, security and service services to ensure their security and safety."

It also urged them to abide by all directives and instructions to be issued by the ministry in the coming days.

Also on Saturday, Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Palestinian Civil Defense, said 122 Palestinians, including 33 children and 33 women, have been killed and more than 270 others injured in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza following the ceasefire announcement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society stressed in a press statement the need to open all crossing points to allow the delivery of sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to meet the severe shortage of basic needs, including food, clean water, fuel, medical equipment and shelter.

The long-awaited ceasefire, approved by Israel and Hamas and set to take effect Sunday at 8:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), includes an initial 42-day phase, during which more than 15 months of fighting in Gaza will halt, and 33 hostages held in Gaza will be released in exchange for the release of 735 Palestinian prisoners and 1,167 detainees from Gaza.

Members of the Palestinian Hamas police stand guard on a street in Gaza City, on Jan. 20, 2025. Gaza's Hamas-run interior ministry said Saturday in a statement that its security forces will begin deploying across the Gaza Strip as soon as the ceasefire-for-hostage release deal takes effect on Sunday. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)

A member of the Palestinian Hamas police directs traffic on a street in Gaza City, on Jan. 20, 2025. Gaza's Hamas-run interior ministry said Saturday in a statement that its security forces will begin deploying across the Gaza Strip as soon as the ceasefire-for-hostage release deal takes effect on Sunday. (Photo by Abdul Rahman Salama/Xinhua)

