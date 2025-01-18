In pics: current situation in Gaza Strip

Xinhua) 09:47, January 18, 2025

Palestinians are seen at the site of a destroyed tent after an Israeli bombardment in the al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, on Jan. 17, 2025. (Photo by Marwan Dawood/Xinhua)

A Palestinian is seen at the site of a destroyed tent after an Israeli bombardment in the al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, on Jan. 17, 2025. (Photo by Marwan Dawood/Xinhua)

Palestinians wait to receive free food from a food distribution center in the southern Gaza Strip City of Khan Younis, Jan. 17, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinians wait to receive free food from a food distribution center in the southern Gaza Strip City of Khan Younis, Jan. 17, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinians wait to receive free food from a food distribution center in the southern Gaza Strip City of Khan Younis, Jan. 17, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinians wait to receive free food from a food distribution center in the southern Gaza Strip City of Khan Younis, Jan. 17, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

