In pics: current situation in Gaza Strip
Palestinians are seen at the site of a destroyed tent after an Israeli bombardment in the al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, on Jan. 17, 2025. (Photo by Marwan Dawood/Xinhua)
A Palestinian is seen at the site of a destroyed tent after an Israeli bombardment in the al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, on Jan. 17, 2025. (Photo by Marwan Dawood/Xinhua)
Palestinians wait to receive free food from a food distribution center in the southern Gaza Strip City of Khan Younis, Jan. 17, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Palestinians wait to receive free food from a food distribution center in the southern Gaza Strip City of Khan Younis, Jan. 17, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Palestinians wait to receive free food from a food distribution center in the southern Gaza Strip City of Khan Younis, Jan. 17, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Palestinians wait to receive free food from a food distribution center in the southern Gaza Strip City of Khan Younis, Jan. 17, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
