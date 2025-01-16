China welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:25, January 16, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes the Gaza ceasefire deal reached between Israel and Hamas, and hopes for a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire through effective implementation of the deal, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.

