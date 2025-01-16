Home>>
China welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:25, January 16, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes the Gaza ceasefire deal reached between Israel and Hamas, and hopes for a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire through effective implementation of the deal, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ceasefire deal reached between Israel, Hamas, welcomed by int'l community
- Hamas indicates progress in ceasefire talks as Gazans hope for relief
- Gaza hostage deal "possible" to be reached before Trump's inauguration
- Palestinian teenager killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank
- No safety for civilians anywhere in Gaza: UN humanitarians
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.