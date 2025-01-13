Hamas indicates progress in ceasefire talks as Gazans hope for relief

Palestinians are seen at the site of a destroyed house after an Israeli bombardment, in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, on Jan. 8, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

GAZA, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel have made progress toward a ceasefire agreement, Palestinian officials said on Sunday.

"We are not far from a ceasefire agreement if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responds positively to the main issues under discussion," said Tahir al-Nono, a senior Hamas official, in comments to Xinhua. Al-Nono added that Hamas remains "flexible" in working with mediators to end the conflict, emphasizing the group's main goal is "ending the war."

A second Hamas official, speaking anonymously, stated that the final framework for a ceasefire agreement is nearly complete. "We are very close to reaching the ceasefire," the official said, noting that technical committees involving both sides and mediators have finalized preparations for the agreement.

According to Hamas sources, the proposed deal includes two phases. In the initial phase, Hamas will release several Israeli hostages, including women, children, elderly individuals, and humanitarian cases. In exchange, Israel will release dozens of Palestinian detainees, withdraw its forces from parts of Gaza, and facilitate the return of displaced residents to their homes in northern Gaza.

The second phase, to be negotiated during the first, is expected to address broader issues, including a full ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal, Gaza's reconstruction, and a comprehensive prisoner exchange.

Israelis clash with police during a protest demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Jan. 4, 2025. (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)

Later on Sunday, Netanyahu updated U.S. President Joe Biden during a phone call on the "progress" of the Doha-based negotiations. According to a White House statement, Biden stressed the "immediate need for a ceasefire and the return of hostages."

On Saturday, Netanyahu instructed a senior delegation to travel to Doha to advance negotiations. The delegation, led by David Barnea, chief of the Mossad intelligence agency, and Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet internal security service, held discussions with Qatari mediators and U.S. officials. A statement from Netanyahu's office confirmed that the talks aim to secure the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

Also on Saturday, Netanyahu met with Steve Witkoff, incoming Mideast envoy for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in Jerusalem. According to Hebrew media reports, Witkoff conveyed Trump's firm intention to secure a hostage deal before his inauguration on Jan. 20. Channel 12 news reported that Witkoff urged Netanyahu to ensure both sides demonstrate flexibility to finalize an agreement.

Displaced Palestinian children line up for water at a temporary shelter in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, on Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

In Gaza, residents are closely following the progress of the talks, hoping for an end to the ongoing conflict. Mohsen Madi, 42, who fled Gaza City with his family to Deir al-Balah early in the war, expressed his desire for a resolution. "For more than 15 months, we have endured war, poverty, and a lack of basic necessities. We hope an agreement will end our suffering," he told Xinhua.

Zainab Shaaban, 28, displaced from Gaza City to the Al-Mawasi area in southern Gaza, shared a similar sentiment. "I long to return to my home and reunite with my family. We miss the life we had before the war," she said.

The conflict, which began on Oct. 7, 2023, after a Hamas attack on southern Israel killed about 1,200 people and resulted in the capture of approximately 250 hostages, has caused widespread devastation. The Gaza-based health authorities reported on Sunday that the Palestinian death toll from Israeli strikes has risen to 46,565.

