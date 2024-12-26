China sends 2 batches of emergency humanitarian aid to Gaza through Egypt

Xinhua) 09:17, December 26, 2024

CAIRO, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- China has signed documents with Palestine to send two batches of emergency humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, according to the Chinese Embassy in Egypt.

The signing ceremony, held in Cairo on Monday, was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang and Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt Diab al-Louh.

"To ease the humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, the Chinese government has continued to provide assistance to Palestine," Liao said, adding that China has delivered multiple batches of emergency humanitarian relief supplies, including food and medicine, to the enclave through Egypt.

He reiterated that China is willing to maintain close communication and coordination with Palestine and Egypt to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to the war-torn enclave.

Al-Louh said that "the Palestinian government and people sincerely thank China for its emergency humanitarian assistance to alleviate the humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip."

He also voiced appreciation for China's consistent and firm support for the just cause of the Palestinian people and for raising this issue on international occasions, which fully reflect "the profound friendship between Palestine and China and China's role as a responsible major country."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)