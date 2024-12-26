Israel, Hamas trade blame for delays in reaching Gaza ceasefire deal

People take part in a demonstration in demand of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a deal for the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 8, 2024. (Photo by Jamal Awad/Xinhua)

JERUSALEM, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Israel and Hamas exchanged accusations on Wednesday, each blaming the other for delays in reaching a Gaza ceasefire deal.

In a press statement, Hamas said the talks in Doha, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, were "progressing seriously." However, it accused Israel of introducing "new conditions related to the issues of the withdrawal (from Gaza), the ceasefire, the prisoners, and the return of the displaced people." These conditions, Hamas claimed, caused "the delay in reaching an agreement that was within reach."

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office released a statement denying Hamas's accusations. The statement said Hamas had backtracked on understandings already reached and was "hindering the negotiations."

On Tuesday, Israel recalled its delegation from the talks in Doha, stating that the team had been involved in a week of "meaningful" discussions. "The team is returning for internal consultations in Israel regarding the continuation of negotiations for the return of our hostages," the office said.

The withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the coastal Palestinian enclave and the length of the ceasefire have been key sticking points in previous failed negotiation attempts. Hamas seeks to end the war entirely, while Israel insists on removing Hamas' control over Gaza before any resolution and maintaining a military presence in the Palestinian enclave even after the ceasefire.

