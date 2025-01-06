Palestinian teenager killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank
RAMALLAH, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- A Palestinian teenager was killed on Sunday by Israeli army gunfire during an incursion into the Azzam refugee camp, east of Nablus in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that its teams received the teenager, critically wounded by live ammunition to the chest, from the Israeli army at the Azzam refugee camp.
According to local Palestinian sources, Israeli forces raided the camp with gunfire.
More than 820 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire and bombings across the West Bank since October 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
Meanwhile, data from Gaza-based health authorities indicate that by the end of December 2024, the Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza had risen to 45,399.
Photos
Related Stories
- No safety for civilians anywhere in Gaza: UN humanitarians
- UN human rights chief calls for investigation into Israeli attacks on Gaza hospitals
- China sends 2 batches of emergency humanitarian aid to Gaza through Egypt
- Israel, Hamas trade blame for delays in reaching Gaza ceasefire deal
- Scourge of war lingers in Gaza as uncertainty looms over prospect for peace
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.