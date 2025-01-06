Palestinian teenager killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank

Xinhua) 16:58, January 06, 2025

RAMALLAH, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- A Palestinian teenager was killed on Sunday by Israeli army gunfire during an incursion into the Azzam refugee camp, east of Nablus in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that its teams received the teenager, critically wounded by live ammunition to the chest, from the Israeli army at the Azzam refugee camp.

According to local Palestinian sources, Israeli forces raided the camp with gunfire.

More than 820 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire and bombings across the West Bank since October 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, data from Gaza-based health authorities indicate that by the end of December 2024, the Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza had risen to 45,399.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)