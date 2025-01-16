Commentary: Gaza ceasefire is just a start

16:27, January 16, 2025 By Lu Jiafei ( Xinhua

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Gaza ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel is a welcome relief and a crucial step toward regional stability. It provides an opportunity to halt the bloodshed and ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. However, its success hinges on one key factor: a genuine commitment to peace.

Past experiences in the Middle East have shown the fragility of such agreements. For this ceasefire to hold, both sides must fully implement its terms.

Tragically, just hours after Qatar announced the ceasefire, which is scheduled to take effect on Sunday, at least 30 Palestinians were killed, and many more were injured in Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday in the Gaza Strip.

This underscores the challenges that lie ahead. Without good intentions and genuine efforts to de-escalate and protect civilians, the newly announced ceasefire risks becoming yet another fleeting pause in an enduring cycle of violence -- if it goes into force at all.

Furthermore, while a ceasefire temporarily halts the bloodshed, it does not suffice for a long-term settlement. The international community should also show a genuine commitment to peace by working collectively to bring about a fair and just solution to the Palestinian question.

The failure to implement UN resolutions is at the core of the problem. A true peace process must restore justice.

Commitment to the two-state solution should not be compromised at will. China firmly supports the establishment of an independent state of Palestine that enjoys full sovereignty based on the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital. China supports Palestine's full UN membership and calls for a more broad-based, authoritative and effective international peace conference.

More countries, including Western ones such as Norway, Ireland and Spain, have announced formal recognition of Palestine's statehood. This growing international support underscores the legitimacy of the Palestinian cause and highlights the urgent need for a just solution.

Washington's continued reluctance to back Palestinian sovereignty and its unconditional support for Israel's violence against Palestinians undermine the credibility of Washington's claim as a neutral broker in the Middle East peace process. Its consistent use of veto power at the UN Security Council to shield Israel from accountability has further entrenched the status quo and fueled resentment and instability in the region.

If Washington truly aspires to foster peace and justice, it must align its policies with UN resolutions, which reflect the collective will of the international community.

Peace in the Middle East demands more than a ceasefire. It requires the courage to address the root causes of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Only then can the region break free from the cycle of violence and move toward lasting stability.

