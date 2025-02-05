Trump says he wants U.S. to take over Gaza Strip
U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference at the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, Feb. 4, 2025. Trump met with Netanyahu here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)
WASHINGTON, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States will take ownership of the Gaza Strip and redevelop it after Palestinians are relocated elsewhere.
Trump made the remarks in a joint press conference with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, without providing details about how to conduct a resettlement procedure.
"The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too," he said. "We're going to develop it, create thousands and thousands of jobs, and it'll be something that the entire Middle East can be very proud of."
The place could become a home to "the world's people," he added.
The president said that he plans to visit Israel and possibly make a trip to Gaza.
