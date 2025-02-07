Explainer: How the world reacts to Trump's Gaza takeover proposal

09:24, February 07, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, Feb. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

BRUSSELS/CAIRO/NEW YORK, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump's recent proposal to take over Gaza by the United States, made during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, has met with widespread condemnation from European, Middle Eastern and other international leaders.

Trump proposed that the United States take control of Gaza and redevelop it after relocating Palestinians, though no details were provided on the resettlement process.

While voicing their opposition, many around the world emphasize the importance of a two-state solution as the path to lasting peace in the region.

EUROPE COMMITTED TO TWO-STATE SOLUTION

European officials reiterated their support for a two-state solution.

The European Union (EU) affirmed that Gaza is integral to a future Palestinian state.

"The EU remains firmly committed to a two-state solution, which we believe is the only path to long-term peace for both Israelis and Palestinians," an EU spokesperson was quoted by local media as saying.

According to the French presidential office Elysee, French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone talk on Wednesday with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.

"Any forced displacement of the Palestinian population in Gaza or the West Bank would be unacceptable," the two leaders stressed, pointing out that it would be a serious violation of international law and an obstacle to the two-state solution.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock issued a statement on the future of the Gaza Strip, stressing that a solution must not be put in place without consulting Palestinians.

Displacing the Palestinian civilian population from Gaza would not only be a breach of international law, but also lead to new suffering and hatred, she said, adding that a two-state solution remains the only solution which will enable both Palestinians and Israelis to live in peace, security and dignity.

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and others echoed that Gaza belongs to Palestinians and backed a two-state solution.

Palestinians are seen in front of buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes in the southern Gaza Strip City of Rafah, on Jan. 20, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

REJECTED BY MIDDLE EAST COUNTRIES

Middle Eastern governments have strongly rejected Trump's proposal, calling it a breach of international law.

The Arab League, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) all condemned the idea of forcibly relocating Palestinians.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed their opposition, reaffirming their commitment to the two-state solution.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry emphasized that it is impossible to achieve peace without a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, while the UAE reiterated its rejection of any efforts to displace Palestinians.

RESPONSES FROM INT'L ORGANIZATIONS, MEDIA

At a UN meeting on Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned against any form of ethnic cleansing in Gaza, underscoring that forced displacement violates international law.

Despite Trump's threat to take over Gaza, UN humanitarians continue to deliver aid to Gaza, with operations scaled up to support the most vulnerable, including those displaced by the ongoing conflict.

International media outlets have also criticized Trump's Gaza plan.

Sky News argued that Trump's Gaza solution "could make the conflict worse."

BBC highlighted that Trump's Gaza plan "will be seen as flying in face of international law," while CNN called Trump's Gaza plan "the most outlandish idea in the history of U.S. Middle East peacemaking."

