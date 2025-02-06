Malaysia rejects Trump's proposal to resettle Palestinians

Xinhua) 14:18, February 06, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia strongly opposes any proposal that could lead to the forced displacement or movement of Palestinians, Malaysia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Such actions constitute ethnic cleansing and are clear violations of international law and multiple United Nations resolutions, the ministry stated in a statement, urging the international community to seek a credible and permanent solution that is acceptable.

"Any attempt, whether direct or indirect, to unilaterally and forcefully impose solutions that disregard the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and infringe on their freedom is unacceptable, unjustifiable and will only further deepen one of the longest conflicts in the region," the statement said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the U.S. would take ownership of the Gaza Strip and redevelop it after Palestinians are relocated elsewhere, drawing a global backlash over the proposal.

