Home>>
Full text: China-Brunei joint statement on advancing strategic cooperative partnership
(Xinhua) 08:57, February 07, 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The People's Republic of China and Brunei Darussalam on Thursday issued a joint statement on advancing the strategic cooperative partnership towards a China-Brunei community with a shared future.
Please see the attachment for the full text of the statement.
Full text: China-Brunei joint statement on advancing strategic cooperative partnership
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's top legislator meets with Brunei's Sultan
- Interview: Full confidence in building prosperous future together, says president of Brunei-China Friendship Association
- Brunei's Sultan to visit China
- Chinese biotechnology supports Brunei's cervical cancer screening
- Brunei's participants complete hybrid rice technology training with Chinese experts
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.