Full text: China-Brunei joint statement on advancing strategic cooperative partnership

Xinhua) 08:57, February 07, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The People's Republic of China and Brunei Darussalam on Thursday issued a joint statement on advancing the strategic cooperative partnership towards a China-Brunei community with a shared future.

Please see the attachment for the full text of the statement.

