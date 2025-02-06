Interview: Full confidence in building prosperous future together, says president of Brunei-China Friendship Association

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- The cooperation between Brunei and China will not only benefit the two peoples but also promote regional prosperity and stability, said Mohammad Firdaus bin Abdul Rahman, the President of the Brunei-China Friendship Association (BCFA).

The cooperation with Chinese enterprises in Brunei's Muara Port and the petrochemical industry has improved port efficiency, promoted smooth logistics, and enhanced the vitality of our economic development, he told Xinhua in a recent interview.

In recent years, the two countries have launched a series of important cooperative projects within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and China has become one of Brunei's main trading and investment partners.

"All nations, big or small, depend on a peaceful and prosperous environment for their development. Through the Belt and Road Initiative, we will promote the prosperity of the two countries and even the whole region, constantly improving the living standards of the people in the entire region," said Mohammad Firdaus.

Trade and investment between Brunei and China have progressed significantly in recent years. In 2014, the two countries launched the Brunei-Guangxi Economic Corridor (BGEC). A joint venture to operate Muara Port was established in 2017, followed by the start of production at the largest petrochemical joint venture in 2019. In 2023, Brunei opened its first direct container shipping route to China, further enhancing bilateral trade.

"Our cooperation with Chinese enterprises has been quite smooth so far. We believe that only through joint efforts and working together hand in hand can we achieve a peaceful region and a prosperous future," said Muhammad Firdaus.

Regarding the future, apart from economic and trade cooperation, Muhammad Firdaus also looks forward to continuing to deepen cooperation with China in cultural and people-to-people exchanges, such as tourism, sports, and education.

