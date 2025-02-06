China's top legislator meets with Brunei's Sultan

Xinhua) 16:44, February 06, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah in Beijing on Thursday.

Noting that China and Brunei are good neighbors, good friends and good partners who trust and support each other, Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said China is willing to work with Brunei to carry forward their traditional friendship, enhance strategic mutual trust and work together for common development, thereby elevating the bilateral relations to a new level.

The NPC of China is willing to work with Brunei's Legislative Council to follow the guidance of the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state, strengthen friendly interactions, deepen exchanges of experience in legislation, supervision and governance, and provide a legal guarantee for China-Brunei practical cooperation, said Zhao.

Hassanal said that Brunei firmly adheres to the one-China policy, and stands ready to strengthen cooperation with China concerning trade, investment, agriculture, fishery and people-to-people exchanges, while deepening exchanges between legislative bodies and enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, so as to promote the continuous development of the Brunei-China Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

