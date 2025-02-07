China's Sanya receives over 2.56 million tourists during Spring Festival holiday

February 07, 2025

Tourists have fun at the Dadonghai scenic area in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 6, 2025. Sanya received over 2.56 million tourists during the 8-day Spring Festival holiday, generating 6.7 billion yuan (about 920 million U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

