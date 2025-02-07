China's Sanya receives over 2.56 million tourists during Spring Festival holiday
Tourists have fun at the Dadonghai scenic area in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 6, 2025. Sanya received over 2.56 million tourists during the 8-day Spring Festival holiday, generating 6.7 billion yuan (about 920 million U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)
Tourists have fun in the sea at the Dadonghai scenic area in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 6, 2025. Sanya received over 2.56 million tourists during the 8-day Spring Festival holiday, generating 6.7 billion yuan (about 920 million U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)
Tourists have fun at the Dadonghai scenic area in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 6, 2025. Sanya received over 2.56 million tourists during the 8-day Spring Festival holiday, generating 6.7 billion yuan (about 920 million U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)
Tourists have fun at the Dadonghai scenic area in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 6, 2025. Sanya received over 2.56 million tourists during the 8-day Spring Festival holiday, generating 6.7 billion yuan (about 920 million U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)
Tourists have fun on the beach at the Dadonghai scenic area in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 6, 2025. Sanya received over 2.56 million tourists during the 8-day Spring Festival holiday, generating 6.7 billion yuan (about 920 million U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's 12th National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities concludes in Sanya
- All tourist venues in China's Sanya reopen to public after Super Typhoon Yagi
- Summer scenery of Sanya, S China
- Surge of Russian tourists in Sanya: China's new symbol of openness
- Chinese resort city Sanya boasts over 1,300 registered yachts
- Chinese tropical resort city registers 1,365 yachts in 2023
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.