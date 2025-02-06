China's top legislator holds talks with ROK National Assembly speaker

Xinhua) 09:15, February 06, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Woo Won-shik, National Assembly Speaker of the Republic of Korea (ROK), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji held talks with Woo Won-shik, National Assembly Speaker of the Republic of Korea (ROK), in Beijing on Wednesday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said China and the ROK are close in geography and culture, and enjoy convenient conditions for exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China-ROK relations have developed rapidly and achieved fruitful results, which has brought benefits to both sides and their peoples and also promoted regional stability and development, he said.

China is willing to work with the ROK to strengthen high-level exchanges and strategic communication, make good use of the dialogue and communication mechanisms between government and political parties of the two countries, and enhance mutual understanding and trust, Zhao added.

"Taking the 10th anniversary of the entry into force of their Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as an opportunity, the two countries will speed up the second phase of negotiations on the FTA and strive to reach an agreement at an early date," Zhao said.

Zhao noted that the legislative bodies of China and the ROK have maintained close exchanges and cooperation for a long time, playing an important role in promoting the development of bilateral relations.

He said the NPC of China is willing to work with the ROK National Assembly to uphold the tradition of friendship and make good use of regular exchange mechanisms and other platforms to enhance communication and exchanges between high-level legislative bodies, special committees, friendship groups, NPC deputies and parliamentarians, so as to create a sound policy and legal environment for bilateral cooperation in various fields.

"We will encourage more young people to participate in bilateral exchanges and build strength for China-ROK friendship from generation to generation," Zhao added.

Woo Won-shik said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have made remarkable cooperative achievements in political, economic, cultural and other fields. The ROK and China will host the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting this year and next year respectively. He expressed hope that the two sides will support each other and further deepen bilateral cooperation.

Adhering to the one-China principle, the ROK hopes to expand bilateral cooperation in such fields as economy and trade, enterprise investment, biomedicine and artificial intelligence, maintain the stability of industrial and supply chains, expand cultural exchanges and continuously enhance the friendly feelings between the two peoples, Woo Won-shik added.

