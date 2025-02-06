Peng Liyuan chats over tea with wife of Kyrgyz president

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, chats over tea with Aigul Japarova, wife of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, chatted over tea with Aigul Japarova, wife of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Peng welcomed Japarova, who is accompanying President Japarov on a state visit to China on the occasion of the Spring Festival. Noting that China and Kyrgyzstan have a traditional friendship, Peng expressed the hope that the people of both countries will maintain frequent exchanges and build close connections.

Cultural exchanges are an important bridge for people-to-people exchanges, Peng added, expressing the hope that China-Kyrgyzstan people-to-people exchanges and cooperation will flourish.

Peng also voiced appreciation for Japarova's enthusiasm in social charity and public welfare, and looked forward to strengthening cooperation between China and Kyrgyzstan concerning the protection of the rights and interests of women, children and vulnerable groups, so as to jointly benefit the two peoples.

Japarova extended Chinese New Year greetings to Peng and expressed sincere gratitude for the warm reception. She highly praised the significant achievements of China's economic and social development, and expressed her willingness to actively promote Kyrgyzstan-China people-to-people exchanges and cooperation and continuously enhance the friendship between the two peoples.

