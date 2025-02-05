Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team celebrate Spring Festival amid busy mission

Xinhua) 09:29, February 05, 2025

Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team enjoy their dinner on the eve of the Spring Festival aboard Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Jan. 28, 2025. Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, is conducting a month-long marine ecosystem survey in the Amundsen Sea. Members of the expedition team celebrated the Spring Festival through various activities as a brief respite from their busy work. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team make dumplings on Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Jan. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team perform during a gala held on the eve of the Spring Festival aboard Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Jan. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team categorize plankton in a laboratory on Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Jan. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team check things netted by a retrieved trawl on Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Jan. 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

