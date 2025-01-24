Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team prepare for upcoming Spring Festival

Xinhua) 09:14, January 24, 2025

A member of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team decorates the dining hall on Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Jan. 23, 2025. Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, is conducting a month-long marine ecosystem survey in the Amundsen Sea, which include a comprehensive investigation and monitoring of biological ecology, water, sedimentary and atmospheric environment, and pollutant distribution. Members of the expedition team decorated the vessel to greet the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team prepare to deploy a Conductivity, Temperature, and Depth (CTD) instrument on Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Jan. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team work on board of Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team decorate the dining hall on Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

A member of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team works on board of Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team work on a boat in the Amundsen Sea on Jan. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

A member of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team filters the water sample on Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Jan. 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team decorate the dining hall on Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

A member of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team collects water sample from a Conductivity, Temperature, and Depth (CTD) instrument on Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Jan. 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

