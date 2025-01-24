Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team prepare for upcoming Spring Festival
A member of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team decorates the dining hall on Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Jan. 23, 2025. Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, is conducting a month-long marine ecosystem survey in the Amundsen Sea, which include a comprehensive investigation and monitoring of biological ecology, water, sedimentary and atmospheric environment, and pollutant distribution. Members of the expedition team decorated the vessel to greet the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)
Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team prepare to deploy a Conductivity, Temperature, and Depth (CTD) instrument on Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Jan. 18, 2025. Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, is conducting a month-long marine ecosystem survey in the Amundsen Sea, which include a comprehensive investigation and monitoring of biological ecology, water, sedimentary and atmospheric environment, and pollutant distribution. Members of the expedition team decorated the vessel to greet the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)
Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team work on board of Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Jan. 19, 2025. Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, is conducting a month-long marine ecosystem survey in the Amundsen Sea, which include a comprehensive investigation and monitoring of biological ecology, water, sedimentary and atmospheric environment, and pollutant distribution. Members of the expedition team decorated the vessel to greet the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)
Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team decorate the dining hall on Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Jan. 23, 2025. Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, is conducting a month-long marine ecosystem survey in the Amundsen Sea, which include a comprehensive investigation and monitoring of biological ecology, water, sedimentary and atmospheric environment, and pollutant distribution. Members of the expedition team decorated the vessel to greet the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)
A member of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team works on board of Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Jan. 19, 2025. Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, is conducting a month-long marine ecosystem survey in the Amundsen Sea, which include a comprehensive investigation and monitoring of biological ecology, water, sedimentary and atmospheric environment, and pollutant distribution. Members of the expedition team decorated the vessel to greet the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)
Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team work on a boat in the Amundsen Sea on Jan. 19, 2025. Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, is conducting a month-long marine ecosystem survey in the Amundsen Sea, which include a comprehensive investigation and monitoring of biological ecology, water, sedimentary and atmospheric environment, and pollutant distribution. Members of the expedition team decorated the vessel to greet the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)
A member of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team filters the water sample on Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Jan. 22, 2025. Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, is conducting a month-long marine ecosystem survey in the Amundsen Sea, which include a comprehensive investigation and monitoring of biological ecology, water, sedimentary and atmospheric environment, and pollutant distribution. Members of the expedition team decorated the vessel to greet the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)
Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team decorate the dining hall on Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Jan. 23, 2025. Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, is conducting a month-long marine ecosystem survey in the Amundsen Sea, which include a comprehensive investigation and monitoring of biological ecology, water, sedimentary and atmospheric environment, and pollutant distribution. Members of the expedition team decorated the vessel to greet the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)
A member of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team collects water sample from a Conductivity, Temperature, and Depth (CTD) instrument on Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Jan. 18, 2025. Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, is conducting a month-long marine ecosystem survey in the Amundsen Sea, which include a comprehensive investigation and monitoring of biological ecology, water, sedimentary and atmospheric environment, and pollutant distribution. Members of the expedition team decorated the vessel to greet the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's 41st Antarctic Expedition team carries out unloading operations surrounding Zhongshan Station
- Cargo vessel sets sail for China's 41st Antarctic expedition
- Antarctic Odyssey | The Life of Seafarers
- Icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2 cross equator for China's 41st Antarctic expedition
- Antarctic Odyssey | Outrunning Typhoons
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.