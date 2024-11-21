Cargo vessel sets sail for China's 41st Antarctic expedition

Xinhua) 08:13, November 21, 2024

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- The cargo vessel Yong Sheng, loaded with materials for China's Qinling Station in Antarctica, set sail from east China's Jiangsu Province on Wednesday for China's 41st Antarctic expedition.

The vessel, operated by the COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers Co., Ltd., is carrying about 16,000 cubic meters of construction materials for the supporting infrastructure for the Qinling Station in Antarctica.

Measuring 155.95 meters in length and 23.7 meters in width, the 20,000-tonne ice-class multipurpose vessel Yong Sheng has a deadweight tonnage of 19,000 tonnes, according to the company.

China's 41st Antarctic expedition team set sail on Nov. 1, starting a mission expected to last nearly seven months.

The expedition will be carried out by three ships, including research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon and Snow Dragon 2, as well as cargo vessel Yong Sheng.

Over the coming months, researchers will build the supporting infrastructure for the Qinling Station, investigate the impact of climate change on the Antarctic ecosystem, and conduct international research and logistics cooperation.

