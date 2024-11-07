Icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2 cross equator for China's 41st Antarctic expedition
Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team pose for a group photo on China's icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2. China's icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2 crossed the equator and entered the southern hemisphere for the country's 41st Antarctic expedition on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)
Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team play a tug-of-war game on China's icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2. China's icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2 crossed the equator and entered the southern hemisphere for the country's 41st Antarctic expedition on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)
Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team play a tug-of-war game on China's icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2. China's icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2 crossed the equator and entered the southern hemisphere for the country's 41st Antarctic expedition on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)
Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team pose for photos in the formation on China's icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2. China's icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2 crossed the equator and entered the southern hemisphere for the country's 41st Antarctic expedition on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)
Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team attend a ring toss game on China's icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2. China's icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2 crossed the equator and entered the southern hemisphere for the country's 41st Antarctic expedition on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Antarctic Odyssey | Outrunning Typhoons
- China's 41st Antarctic expedition begins
- China contributes to Antarctic studies, protection over past 40 years
- Animals spotted during China's Antarctic expedition in Amundsen Sea
- China's 40th Antarctic expedition team conducts scientific work aboard research icebreaker Xuelong 2
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.