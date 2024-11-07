Icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2 cross equator for China's 41st Antarctic expedition

Xinhua) 10:34, November 07, 2024

Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team pose for a group photo on China's icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2. China's icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2 crossed the equator and entered the southern hemisphere for the country's 41st Antarctic expedition on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team play a tug-of-war game on China's icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2.

Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team play a tug-of-war game on China's icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2.

Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team pose for photos in the formation on China's icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2.

Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team attend a ring toss game on China's icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2.

