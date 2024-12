China's 41st Antarctic Expedition team carries out unloading operations surrounding Zhongshan Station

Xinhua) 09:07, December 12, 2024

Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team unload supplies in Antarctica, Dec. 3, 2024. Currently on China's 41st Antarctic expedition, research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon and Snow Dragon 2, carried out unloading operations surrounding Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team unload supplies in Antarctica, Dec. 9, 2024. Currently on China's 41st Antarctic expedition, research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon and Snow Dragon 2, carried out unloading operations surrounding Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

A helicopter transports supplies from China's research icebreaker Xuelong in Antarctica, Dec. 7, 2024. Currently on China's 41st Antarctic expedition, research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon and Snow Dragon 2, carried out unloading operations surrounding Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

A member of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team drives snowmobile to transport supplies to China's Zhongshan station in Antarctica, Dec. 3, 2024. Currently on China's 41st Antarctic expedition, research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon and Snow Dragon 2, carried out unloading operations surrounding Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

A member of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team directs unloading operations on China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 in Antarctica, Dec. 8, 2024. Currently on China's 41st Antarctic expedition, research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon and Snow Dragon 2, carried out unloading operations surrounding Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

A helicopter unloads supplies at the China's Zhongshan station in Antarctica, Dec. 2, 2024. Currently on China's 41st Antarctic expedition, research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon and Snow Dragon 2, carried out unloading operations surrounding Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 waits for the unloading operations in Antarctica, Dec. 3, 2024. Currently on China's 41st Antarctic expedition, research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon and Snow Dragon 2, carried out unloading operations surrounding Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team unload supplies from China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 in Antarctica, Dec. 8, 2024. Currently on China's 41st Antarctic expedition, research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon and Snow Dragon 2, carried out unloading operations surrounding Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team unload supplies from China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 in Antarctica, Dec. 9, 2024. Currently on China's 41st Antarctic expedition, research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon and Snow Dragon 2, carried out unloading operations surrounding Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

A snowmobile transports supplies to China's Zhongshan station in Antarctica, Dec. 9, 2024. Currently on China's 41st Antarctic expedition, research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon and Snow Dragon 2, carried out unloading operations surrounding Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team and penguins are pictured in Antarctica, Dec. 8, 2024. Currently on China's 41st Antarctic expedition, research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon and Snow Dragon 2, carried out unloading operations surrounding Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

