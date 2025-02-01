Feature: China-Laos Railway draws international travelers, brings hearts closer

Xinhua) 13:38, February 01, 2025

KUNMING/VIENTIANE, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Having long been poring over China's diversified culture, German vlogger Robert Adolf is particularly fascinated by Yunnan Province, home to over 20 ethnic groups.

This year's Spring Festival is unique to Adolf and his mother, who traveled by train to Xishuangbanna, a tropical autonomous prefecture in Yunnan Province and one of the stations along the China-Laos Railway route.

Adolf has previously explored this 1,035 km-long route linking Kunming of Yunnan to the Laotian capital of Vientiane with eight stops in between, and felt a surge of excitement over how railroads have expanded to smaller cities and villages.

"It's now much easier to visit rural areas," he said.

Dressed in the traditional attire of the Shui ethnic group, Adolf told Xinhua that he felt "more real ... and more to the hearts" in smaller towns. "There's a family atmosphere."

In Yunnan, Adolf has observed the Dai people's Water-Splashing Festival and the Munao Zongge Festival (meaning "Dancing together") of the Jingpo people. During the journey, Adolf posted videos on social platforms like Douyin and YouTube, with his bio describing him "on the quest to film all 56 Ethnic Groups in China."

He said that people always find ways to keep traditions up to date, and the government helps preserve them by supporting cultural heritage, investing in museums and funding inheritors. "In China, they really keep the culture alive."

His mother Anna Adolf referred to the journey in Yunnan as an adventure. "Everywhere I look, people are wearing beautiful clothes, singing and dancing."

During the Spring Festival travel season, thousands of passengers travel home or explore new destinations via the China-Laos cross-border train.

At Kunming South Station, the starting point of the railway, waiting rooms were abuzz with travelers speaking Chinese, Lao, Thai and English, a testament to the cross-border railway's growing international appeal.

"We've always had a good experience on trains in China. I'm sure this time it will be convenient and comfortable," Susie, an American living in Beijing, told Xinhua, as she queued up for a train heading to Laos.

The railway also benefits Thai travelers, who said that it makes the homebound journey faster.

Since its launch in 2021, the China-Laos Railway, a flagship Belt and Road Initiative project, has handled over 43 million passenger trips and more than 48.3 million tonnes of cargo.

The Kunming-Vientiane D87 train is painted deep green. It might evoke memories of the old-style passenger trains in China, but its designed speed of 160 km/h integrates efficiency with the need to navigate complex terrain, transporting both passengers and freight.

Inside some of the train compartments during the Spring Festival holiday, red paper-cut decorations on the windows added a festive touch, marking the first Spring Festival since UNESCO listed the tradition as intangible cultural heritage.

For Southikiat Thavisouk, a Laotian TV host returning to Vientiane, the railway trip is more than transportation. "It's a bridge between the Chinese and Laotian people," he said.

Having studied at Huaqiao University in China's Fujian Province, Thavisouk recalled the warm hospitality he received there. Now back in Laos, he sees the Chinese New Year celebrated as well.

Soulideth Lavanphone, a Laotian tour guide accompanying a group of Chinese travelers, shared a similar sentiment. "I studied in Sichuan, and China is my second home. I'll do my best to make sure Chinese visitors have a great time in Laos," he said.

"Many travelers from Western countries and ASEAN nations have all come to experience the Laos-China Railway firsthand," said Laotian Consul General in Kunming Pongdong Paxaphacdy with much pride.

"Tickets are often sold out due to high demand, and we are working on solutions to improve capacity," Paxaphacdy said.

"This railway has boosted investment, tourism and connectivity, bringing real benefits to the people. With strong support from both governments, this railway will only continue to grow," he added.

