Cargo throughput of China-Laos Railway exceeds 50 mln tons

Xinhua) 10:49, January 03, 2025

An international cargo train of China-Laos Railway is pictured at Wangjiaying West Station in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Jan. 2, 2025. Since the full operation of the China-Laos Railway on Dec. 3, 2021, the total cargo throughput of the railway has exceeded 50 million tons, including 11.58 million tons of cross-border goods. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

