Cargo throughput of China-Laos Railway exceeds 50 mln tons
An international cargo train of China-Laos Railway is pictured at Wangjiaying West Station in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Jan. 2, 2025. Since the full operation of the China-Laos Railway on Dec. 3, 2021, the total cargo throughput of the railway has exceeded 50 million tons, including 11.58 million tons of cross-border goods. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
An international cargo train of China-Laos Railway is pictured at Wangjiaying West Station in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Jan. 2, 2025. Since the full operation of the China-Laos Railway on Dec. 3, 2021, the total cargo throughput of the railway has exceeded 50 million tons, including 11.58 million tons of cross-border goods. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Trucks transport railway containers at the Kunming cargo terminal of China United International Rail Containers Co., Ltd. (CRIntermodal) in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Jan. 2, 2025. Since the full operation of the China-Laos Railway on Dec. 3, 2021, the total cargo throughput of the railway has exceeded 50 million tons, including 11.58 million tons of cross-border goods. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
An international cargo train of China-Laos Railway is pictured at Wangjiaying West Station in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Jan. 2, 2025. Since the full operation of the China-Laos Railway on Dec. 3, 2021, the total cargo throughput of the railway has exceeded 50 million tons, including 11.58 million tons of cross-border goods. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
A staff member (L) introduces the freight business of China-Laos Railway to cargo owners at the business hall of the Kunming cargo terminal of China United International Rail Containers Co., Ltd. (CRIntermodal) in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Jan. 2, 2025. Since the full operation of the China-Laos Railway on Dec. 3, 2021, the total cargo throughput of the railway has exceeded 50 million tons, including 11.58 million tons of cross-border goods. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
An international cargo train of China-Laos Railway loaded with fresh fruits and vegetables departs from Wangjiaying West Station in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, bound for Laos, on Jan 2, 2025. Since the full operation of the China-Laos Railway on Dec. 3, 2021, the total cargo throughput of the railway has exceeded 50 million tons, including 11.58 million tons of cross-border goods. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-Laos railway serves as vital link
- Chinese foundation donates bicycles to Lao students
- China boosts international logistics with launch of Chongqing-Vientiane rail-road freight service
- Chinese, Lao political parties hold 12th theory seminar in Xi'an
- China-Laos Railway boosts growth of regional trade, tourism
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.