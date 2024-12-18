Chinese, Lao political parties hold 12th theory seminar in Xi'an

XI'AN, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) on Tuesday held their 12th theory seminar in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, sharing experience in the improvement of development mechanisms.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, and Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, a member of the Political Bureau of the LPRP Central Committee and deputy prime minister of Laos, attended the seminar and delivered keynote speeches.

Noting that China and Laos are friendly socialist neighbors, Li said that in recent years, the general secretaries of the two parties have been steering the construction of a China-Laos community with a shared future in the new era and providing guidance for the development of relations between the two parties and countries.

The CPC Central Committee has put forward a series of new strategies since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, leading to historic achievements in China's economic development, Li said.

China upholds and is strengthening the Party's overall leadership over economic work, adheres to a people-centered development philosophy, and is continuously improving the institutional mechanisms related to the promotion of high-quality economic development, he said. China is also coordinating deepened reforms with high-level opening-up, and achieving healthy, sustained economic development while improving the quality of life of its people.

The Lao side expressed its willingness to work with China to implement the important consensus reached between the top leaders of the two countries, as well as its readiness to enhance political mutual trust and deepen exchanges related to publicity, ideology and culture.

