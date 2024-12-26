Chinese foundation donates bicycles to Lao students

Xinhua) 13:05, December 26, 2024

VIENTIANE, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- A ceremony to hand over bicycles donated by the China Foundation for Rural Development (CFRD) to Lao students was held in Lao capital Vientiane on Wednesday.

In his speech, Vice President of the Lao National Assembly Sommad Pholsena said this project will provide transportation convenience for Lao students.

He expressed the hope that the students receiving the donations would study hard and contribute to promoting friendly exchanges and mutual understanding between Laos and China.

Also speaking at the event, Lin Yuan, assistant director of the International Development Department of CFRD, said that the donated 1,000 bicycles, delivered to Laos via the China-Laos Railway which symbolizes the friendship between China and Laos, serve as a concrete manifestation of the bond between the two peoples.

Athit Khounthavong, a Lao student, was excited when he saw the brand-new bicycles. "It was very inconvenient to go to school before as it took me half an hour to walk. Now, with the bicycle, I can get to school in just 10 minutes. Going to school has become much more convenient!"

The CFRD launched the International Charity Bicycle Project in 2021.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)