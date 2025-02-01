9th Asian Winter Games to be held in Harbin on Feb. 7

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 27, 2025 shows Heilongjiang Ice Events Training Center Multifunctional Hall in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 9th Asian Winter Games will take place in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province from Feb. 7 to 14, 2025. The Games will feature six sports, 11 disciplines and 64 events. The ice events will be held in Harbin, using the existing venues from the 1996 Asian Winter Games, while the snow events will be in Yabuli, 193 km from Harbin. The regional games will be staged in China for the third time, following Harbin in 1996 and Changchun, capital city of Jilin Province, in 2007. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 26, 2025 shows the night view of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 9th Asian Winter Games will take place in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province from Feb. 7 to 14, 2025. The Games will feature six sports, 11 disciplines and 64 events. The ice events will be held in Harbin, using the existing venues from the 1996 Asian Winter Games, while the snow events will be in Yabuli, 193 km from Harbin. The regional games will be staged in China for the third time, following Harbin in 1996 and Changchun, capital city of Jilin Province, in 2007. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 21, 2025 shows the Main Press Center of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 9th Asian Winter Games will take place in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province from Feb. 7 to 14, 2025. The Games will feature six sports, 11 disciplines and 64 events. The ice events will be held in Harbin, using the existing venues from the 1996 Asian Winter Games, while the snow events will be in Yabuli, 193 km from Harbin. The regional games will be staged in China for the third time, following Harbin in 1996 and Changchun, capital city of Jilin Province, in 2007. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 27, 2025 shows the Athletes' Village for the ice sports competitions, the Main Press Center and Harbin International Conference, Exhibition and Sports Center, the venue for the opening and closing ceremonies, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 9th Asian Winter Games will take place in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province from Feb. 7 to 14, 2025. The Games will feature six sports, 11 disciplines and 64 events. The ice events will be held in Harbin, using the existing venues from the 1996 Asian Winter Games, while the snow events will be in Yabuli, 193 km from Harbin. The regional games will be staged in China for the third time, following Harbin in 1996 and Changchun, capital city of Jilin Province, in 2007. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

