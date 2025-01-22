Record-high 34 countries and regions will participate in Harbin Asian Winter Games

Xinhua) 15:05, January 22, 2025

HARBIN, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Sports Department of the Harbin Asian Winter Games Organizing Committee (HAWGOC) has announced that 34 countries and regions will participate in Harbin 2025 from February 7-14.

The figure marks an increase of four countries and regions compared to the previous record set at the 8th Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, Japan, in 2017, where 30 Asian countries and regions, alongside two other guest countries from Oceania - Australia and New Zealand - made up a total of 32 participating delegations.

Additionally, the 34 countries and regions set to compete in Harbin will be represented by 1,275 athletes, an increase of 128 athletes over the previous high of 1,147 athletes at the Sapporo Games.

Of the 1,275 athletes, 755 are male and 520 are female. Among them, 847 athletes (513 male, 334 female) will compete in ice events in Harbin, while 428 athletes (242 male, 186 female) will compete in snow events in Yabuli.

"Harbin 2025 is expected to host the largest number of participating NOCs and athletes in the history of the Asian Winter Games, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for winter sports across Asia and the attention garnered by Harbin 2025," said Li Guang, Director of the Sports Department and Deputy Chief Director of the Sport Operations Centre of HAWGOC, at a recent press conference.

"Spectacular competitions are crucial to the success of a sports event. HAWGOC is sparing no efforts in competition organization to present a spectacular winter sports gala for spectators across Asia and the world," he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)