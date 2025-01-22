In pics: cross-country skiing women's 4x7.5km relay at FISU Winter Games
Zou Jing (1st, L), Zang Xiaokun (2nd, L), Shang Zitong (2nd, R) and Liu Ruoxuan of China pose for a group photo after the cross-country skiing women's 4x7.5km relay at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Pragelato, Italy, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Liu Ruoxuan (1st, L), Shang Zitong (2nd, L), Zou Jing (2nd, R) and Zang Xiaokun of China pose for a group photo after the cross-country skiing women's 4x7.5km relay at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Pragelato, Italy, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Gold-medalist team Finland (C), silver-medalist team Japan (L) and bronze-medalist team France pose for photos at the mascot ceremony after the cross-country skiing women's 4x7.5km relay at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Pragelato, Italy, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Nakajima Kaho (2nd R) of Japan cheers with her teammates after the cross-country skiing women's 4x7.5km relay at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Pragelato, Italy, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Anni Lindroos (1st R) of Finland sprint to the finishing line while her teammates cheering for her during the cross-country skiing women's 4x7.5km relay at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Pragelato, Italy, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Manon Favre Bonvin of France competes during the cross-country skiing women's 4x7.5km relay at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Pragelato, Italy, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Zang Xiaokun of China competes during the cross-country skiing women's 4x7.5km relay at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Pragelato, Italy, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Liu Ruoxuan of China competes during the cross-country skiing women's 4x7.5km relay at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Pragelato, Italy, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Shang Zitong (R) of China relays with teammate Zou Jing during the cross-country skiing women's 4x7.5km relay at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Pragelato, Italy, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Liu Ruoxuan (2nd L) of China is welcomed by her teammates after finishing the cross-country skiing women's 4x7.5km relay at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Pragelato, Italy, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Zang Xiaokun (R) of China gives a pin to a member of the Czech Republic after the cross-country skiing women's 4x7.5km relay at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Pragelato, Italy, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Zou Jing of China competes during the cross-country skiing women's 4x7.5km relay at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Pragelato, Italy, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Shang Zitong of China competes during the cross-country skiing women's 4x7.5km relay at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Pragelato, Italy, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
France Pignot (2nd L) of France meets with teamates after finishing the cross-country skiing women's 4x7.5km relay at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Pragelato, Italy, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Athletes prepare to start before the cross-country skiing women's 4x7.5km relay at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Pragelato, Italy, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Zou Jing of China competes during the cross-country skiing women's 4x7.5km relay at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games in Pragelato, Italy, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
