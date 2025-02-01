MMC of Harbin Asian Winter Games goes into official operation

Xinhua) 09:20, February 01, 2025

Picture taken on Jan. 31, 2025 shows the main press center in the Main Media Center (MMC) of the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

HARBIN, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- With a week to go before the opening ceremony of the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, the Main Media Center (MMC) was officially put into operation on Friday.

Located in the Harbin International Conference, Exhibition and Sports Center, the MMC consists of the Main Press Center (MPC) and the International Broadcasting Center (IBC).

The volunteers in the MMC have been ready to provide language and guiding services for registered media and broadcasters, and the foreign currency exchange outlets in the venue are also available. At the official merchandise store of the 9th Asian Winter Games, various kinds of souvenirs including the adorable tiger mascots "Binbin" and "Nini" of Harbin 2025 are eye-catching.

"The MMC will be in 24-hour operation with a full coverage of the IPTV, or Internet Protocol TV, during the Games," introduced Lyu Zhuangzhi, media operation director of the MMC.

The MPC comprises press conference room, online news center, and workrooms of the media including Xinhua, the host news agency of the event. In addition, the MPC also displayed the torches of the past editions of the Asian Winter Games and exhibited calligraphy and painting works with the theme of Harbin 2025.

Also on Friday, the Athletes' Village besides the MMC and the Mountain Media Center for snow events in Yabuli began to operate officially.

The first match of the Harbin Asian Winter Games will kick off on Monday in ice hockey before the opening ceremony on February 7. The Games will conclude on February 14.

Picture taken on Jan. 31, 2025 shows the media room in the Main Media Center (MMC) of the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

A customer shops at the official merchandise store in the Main Media Center (MMC) of the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 31, 2025.

Picture taken on Jan. 31, 2025 shows the help desk in the Main Media Center in the Main Media Center (MMC) of the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Picture taken on Jan. 31, 2025 shows the main press center in the Main Media Center (MMC) of the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Picture taken on Jan. 31, 2025 shows the post office in the Main Media Center (MMC) of the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Picture taken on Jan. 31, 2025 shows staff work at the medical center in the Main Media Center (MMC) of the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Picture taken on Jan. 31, 2025 shows the help desk in the Main Media Center (MMC) of the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Picture taken on Jan. 31, 2025 shows the entrance to the International Braodcast Center in the Main Media Center (MMC) of the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Picture taken on Jan. 31, 2025 shows the entrance to the Main Press Center in the Main Media Center (MMC) of the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Picture taken on Jan. 31, 2025 shows the Main Press Center in the Main Media Center (MMC) of the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Picture taken on Jan. 31, 2025 shows the help dest in the Main Media Center (MMC) of the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

