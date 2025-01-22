Preparations completed for 9th Asian Winter Games, says spokesperson

HARBIN, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The chief spokespersons for the 9th Winter Asian Games met with the public on Wednesday, announcing that preparations for the event are now completed.

They include Zhang Haihua, deputy secretary-general of the organizing committee and vice mayor of Harbin; Zhuang Shichao, deputy secretary-general of the organizing committee and deputy director of the Heilongjiang Provincial Sports Bureau; and Bai Zhiguo, deputy secretary-general of the executive committee and director of the Harbin Municipal Sports Bureau.

"We have prepared 39 hotels for the reception of athletes and carefully designed menus, including halal options. All ingredients and seasonings are subject to full-chain supervision from the source to the dining table. Additionally, 1,090 vehicles have been arranged for event-related transportation, with dedicated shuttle buses from airports to hotels and from hotels to venues. During the event, the Harbin-Yabuli railway will operate 40 trains per day. Furthermore, 31 designated hospitals and more than 600 full-time medical and health personnel have been stationed at the venues," Zhang said.

Zhuang noted that more than 1,270 athletes from 34 countries and regions across Asia have signed up to compete, making this edition of the Winter Asian Games the largest in terms of participating delegations and athletes.

To ensure smooth operations during the Games, the executive committee has meticulously planned 17 test events, all of which will wrap up on Thursday. "Through these test events, we have fully grasped the event organization policies and procedures, familiarized ourselves with the operational patterns and characteristics of each sport, and further optimized the division of responsibilities, operational mechanisms, implementation plans, and emergency response strategies. Going forward, we are focusing on the final sprint to ensure the smooth execution of the event," Bai said.

Wang Hongxin, director of the Harbin Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism, revealed that, during the Winter Asian Games, major scenic spots, venues, and events will be interconnected to form 12 premium travel routes. Alongside the opening and closing ceremonies, a diverse range of performances and activities will take place across various city locations.

