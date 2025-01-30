Mexico braces for possible U.S. tariffs: president

Xinhua) 13:20, January 30, 2025

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Mexico doubts if Washington will enforce the 25 percent tariff but stands prepared if it does, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday.

"The truth is we do not believe that it will happen, but if it does happen, we also have our plan and we will present it then," the Mexican president said at a regular press conference.

Mexico's Foreign Ministry, headed by Juan Ramon de la Fuente, is in talks with the U.S. government, she said.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said U.S. President Donald Trump still plans to apply a 25 percent tariff on all imported products from Mexico and Canada starting Saturday, unless both countries cooperate to resolve the problem of mass immigration and fentanyl trafficking.

