Xi congratulates Lukashenko on reelection as Belarusian president

Xinhua) 09:52, January 28, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Alexander Lukashenko on his reelection as the president of Belarus.

Noting that he has maintained close contact with Lukashenko in recent years, Xi said they have jointly chartered the course for and led the development of China-Belarus relations, and pushed bilateral ties to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership of all time high.

Political mutual trust between the two sides has been continuously consolidated, Belt and Road cooperation has yielded fruitful results, and multilateral coordination has been effective, Xi said.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Belarus relations, and would like to work with Lukashenko to continue the traditional friendship between the two countries, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, so as to push for a greater development of China-Belarus relations and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

