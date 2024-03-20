Xi inspects work of easing primary-level burdens in Hunan

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about the improvement of grassroots governance efficiency while visiting Gangzhongping Village of Xiejiapu Town, Dingcheng District, Changde, central China's Hunan Province, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

CHANGSHA, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, inspected a village in Changde City in central China's Hunan Province on Tuesday.

Xi heard a report from village officials on local efforts to ease the burdens of those working at the primary level in rural areas in recent years.

The CPC Central Committee has made it clear that efforts must be made to reduce burdens at the primary level and resolutely address pointless formalities and bureaucratism, he said, stressing that efforts must be continued in this regard.

