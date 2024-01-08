Home>>
Xi uses metaphor to stress rarity of ceramics
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:46, January 08, 2024
"Very few ceramics from the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) have survived. The scarcity is like the giant panda. Exceptionally rare, very rarely preserved even around the globe," President Xi Jinping said to his foreign guests in 2019.
Xi, foreign leaders and other dignitaries visited an exhibition of cultural relics at the China National Convention Center in Beijing on May 15, 2019, before they attended the opening ceremony of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations.
While walking in front of a blue-and-white qinghua porcelain ware produced in the Yuan Dynasty, Xi narrated the metaphor, which deepened the impression and understanding of the foreign guests of the uniqueness of Chinese porcelain.
