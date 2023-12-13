Home>>
Xi's remarks on remembering history, cherishing peace
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:53, December 13, 2023
Dec 13 marks the 10th National Memorial Day for the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre. President Xi Jinping has on many occasions stressed remembering history and cherishing peace.
