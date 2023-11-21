Xi's Quotes | The golden age is before us, not behind us
(People's Daily Online) 14:52, November 21, 2023
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi, Putin congratulate meeting of China-Russia dialogue mechanism between ruling parties
- Filoli summit redefines China-US ties
- Xi's APEC speech seen as a masterstroke of diplomacy
- Xi-Biden summit adds stability to China-U.S. ties
- Xi to attend BRICS extraordinary virtual summit on Palestinian-Israeli issue
- Xi stresses independent development, cooperation in bilateral engagements with APEC leaders
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.