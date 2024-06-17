Xi's selected works published in multiple languages

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- The French, Russian, Arabic and Spanish editions of the first two volumes of "Selected Readings from the Works of Xi Jinping" have been published by the Foreign Languages Press and distributed both at home and abroad.

The first two volumes of the book series contain important works by Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, from November 2012 to October 2022.

The new editions will help foreign readers comprehensively understand Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and accurately comprehend the substance of Chinese modernization, according to an official statement.

The English edition of the volumes was published in March, following the original Chinese edition's publication in April 2023.

