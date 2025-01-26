Chinese Embassy in South Africa holds 2025 Happy Chinese New Year Reception

On Jan. 22, 2025, the Chinese Embassy in South Africa held the 2025 Happy Chinese New Year Reception. Ambassador Wu Peng and South African Minister of Small Business Development Stella Tembisa Ndabeni-Abrahams attended and delivered speeches.

More than 600 people gathered at the event, including senior officials from South African political parties, government, military and police, friends from the industrial and business sectors, think tanks, universities and the media, as well as representatives of Chinese-funded organizations and the Chinese community in South Africa.

Ambassador Wu Peng delivers a speech.（Photo provided by Chinese Embassy）

In his speech, Wu extended his sincere new year wishes to the guests. Wu thanked the Chinese community in South Africa for their contributions to promoting friendship between the two countries. He noted that in the concluding year of China's 14th Five-Year Plan, China looks forward to working with the South African side to implement the key consensus reached by the two heads of state and the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, and jointly build a high-quality China-South Africa community with a shared future.

South African Minister of Small Business Development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams delivers a speech. (Photo provided by Chinese Embassy）

In her speech, Ndabeni-Abrahams extended her heartfelt wishes for a joyous and prosperous Chinese New Year. She expressed gratitude for the enduring friendship and cooperation that have shaped the shared journey between South Africa and China, and confidence that the solid collaboration will contribute to fostering inclusive and sustainable development, particularly for the Global South.

Group photo. (Photo provided by Chinese Embassy）

Wu and the other attendees together enjoyed the wonderful performances presented by the delegation from southwest China's Sichuan Province and South Africa's National School of the Arts. The lively atmosphere and sustained applause added to the festivity of the two countries celebrating the Chinese New Year together.

