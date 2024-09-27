Chinese embassy in South Africa celebrates 75th founding anniversary of PRC

Xinhua) 16:19, September 27, 2024

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in South Africa held a reception on Thursday in Pretoria, the country's administrative capital, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

In his welcoming speech, Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Wu Peng said that although China and South Africa are separated by oceans, the friendship between the two peoples dates back a long time and has grown stronger over the years.

He said that during South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's state visit to China in early September, the two countries agreed to elevate their bilateral ties to an "all-round strategic cooperative partnership in the new era," marking another significant step forward in their relations.

"China stands ready to take the implementation of the consensus reached by the two heads of state as an opportunity, join hands with South Africa in the pursuit of modernization, and work together to build a higher level of a China-South Africa community with a shared future, benefiting both of our countries and peoples," said Wu.

Mmamoloko Kubayi, South Africa's minister of human settlements, who attended the reception, said that the bilateral relationship between South Africa and China has continued to grow since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

President Ramaphosa's recent visit to China has set the stage for enhanced cooperation not only between South Africa and China but also between China and the entire African continent, Kubayi said.

"South Africa looks forward to continuing close cooperation with China. We appreciate China's commitment to supporting our G20 presidency objectives next year, as the two countries work closely to advance the legitimate interests and views of the Global South in addressing economic development and inequality," Kubayi added.

The event was attended by over 600 guests, including South Africa's Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga, Treasurer General of the African National Congress Gwen Ramokgopa, as well as various government officials, diplomats and representatives of Chinese businesses.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)