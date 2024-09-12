Chinese truck giant eyes assembly plant in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese truck manufacturer Sinotruk is looking for a partner in South Africa to establish an assembling plant with, said Michael Man, country manager for Sinotruk in South Africa, Wednesday.

Man revealed that the company, one of the world's leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers, is exploring the possibility of local assembly in South Africa. "We are looking for the right partner for local assembly. Of course, it's possible that we could build our own assembly plant in South Africa in the future, like other original equipment manufacturers," he said in a statement.

The manager also announced Sinotruk's participation at the Futuroad Expo 2024, which will take place in Johannesburg from Nov. 19 to 21. The Futuroad Expo is an international trade fair for the truck, bus, and commercial vehicle sectors.

This marks a significant milestone for both Sinotruk and the expo as the Chinese truck giant looks to expand its presence in the South African market. "We want to expand our brand and give South African operators different options. This is the first time we've participated in the Futuroad Expo. It's the perfect platform for visitors to learn more about us," said Man.

Despite being the market leader on the wider African continent, with more than 41,000 units sold last year, Sinotruk has had a limited presence in South Africa. "Previously, we did very little marketing in South Africa. As a result, many operators in South Africa don't know about Sinotruk and our brand," Man explained.

The manager said Sinotruk will showcase their latest products and technologies to the South African market at the Futuroad Expo. He also highlighted the growing acceptance of Chinese brands in the market, adding that the company wants to give South African people more options.

Michael Dehn, managing director of Messe Frankfurt South Africa responsible for organizing the Futuroad Expo, said Sinotruk's participation in the expo will generate a lot of interest from industry stakeholders, fleet operators, and potential customers.

"Futuroad Expo 2024 promises to be a landmark event for the truck, bus and commercial vehicle industry in South Africa, and Sinotruk's presence will add considerable weight to its significance. As the industry looks to the future of transport, Sinotruk's showcase of advanced technologies and sustainable solutions is likely to be a major drawcard for attendees," he added.

