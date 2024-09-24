South African officials praise China's achievements ahead of its 75th anniversary

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- South African officials have commended China's achievements over the decades and extended warm congratulations to the upcoming 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), which falls on Oct. 1.

"China has witnessed profound changes over the decades," MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae, premier of the Free State Province, said at the reception held on Friday by the Chinese Consulate-General in Johannesburg, South Africa, to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the PRC.

The achievements China has made in infrastructure, technology, and education are testaments to the hard work and resourcefulness of the Chinese people, said Letsoha-Mathae, adding that China's commitment to social development, poverty alleviation, and environmental sustainability continues to inspire not only the citizens of China but also the world.

Speaking of the ties between South Africa and China, Letsoha-Mathae said the two countries have forged a partnership grounded in mutual respect, shared interests, and a commitment to development.

Through platforms like the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the BRICS summit, China and South Africa have continued to work together to tackle global challenges, from economic development and poverty eradication to fighting pandemics and promoting peace and security.

Morakane Mosupyoe, speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, said Gauteng's collaborations with Chinese businesses and investors not only contribute to economic growth but also foster greater cultural understanding and people-to-people exchanges.

"I am deeply grateful to the Chinese community for their generosity in supporting us and our community initiatives, particularly in providing school uniforms and dignity packs to disadvantaged learners," said Mosupyoe.

The story of China's development is an inspiration to all nations striving for progress, independence, and dignity, and China's continued rise will undoubtedly contribute to a more just and equitable global order, according to Mosupyoe.

The reception was attended by approximately 300 guests, including various government officials, diplomats, and representatives of Chinese businesses.

