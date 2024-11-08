Senior CPC official pledges to strengthen China-South Africa ties

Xinhua) 13:24, November 08, 2024

CAPE TOWN, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Li Xi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), paid an official goodwill visit to South Africa from Tuesday to Thursday, during which he pledged to promote bilateral relations and jointly push for the modernization of the Global South.

At the invitation of South Africa's African National Congress (ANC), Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, held talks with South African President and ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa in Cape Town. He also met with Speaker of the National Assembly and ANC National Executive Committee member Thokozile Didiza, as well as ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, in Pretoria.

In his meeting with Ramaphosa, Li said China and South Africa have forged deep-rooted friendship, and their relations have entered a "golden era" in recent years under the guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ramaphosa.

Li expressed China's readiness to work closely with South Africa to follow through on the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen the foundation of political mutual trust, align development strategies, enhance mutually beneficial cooperation, advance the implementation of the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit held in Beijing, and promote Belt and Road cooperation, so as to lift the bilateral relationship to a new height.

China will fully support South Africa's presidency of the Group of 20 in 2025, deepen coordination and cooperation on international and regional issues with South Africa to play a leading role in the modernization of the Global South and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Underlining the special and close relationship between South Africa and China, Ramaphosa said the two heads of state have recently elevated bilateral relations to an all-round strategic cooperative partnership in the new era, a move that is bound to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields.

South Africa applauds China's openness to South Africa and Africa, viewing it as an important opportunity, he said, noting that South Africa's Government of National Unity will maintain continuity in its policy toward China, strengthen friendly cooperation and enhance coordination and cooperation with China through multilateral international mechanisms.

During talks with Didiza, Li said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations 26 years ago, China-South Africa relations have made enormous strides and set a model of solidarity and cooperation for developing countries.

China is ready to deepen exchanges between the legislative bodies of both nations, provide firm support on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns, create a conducive environment for cooperation across various sectors, and make global governance more just and equitable, he said.

Didiza thanked China for its valuable support during South Africa's struggle for national independence and in its nation-building process. She expressed readiness to utilize the regular exchange mechanism between the two countries' legislative bodies to enhance exchanges at all levels, strengthen ties between the two peoples, and foster cooperation in various fields to jointly uphold the interests of developing countries.

In his talks with Mbalula, Li said that the ANC is a major African political party with a fine tradition and extensive influence, and the relationship between the CPC and the ANC is a vital cornerstone of China-South Africa relations.

Under the new circumstances, the CPC is willing to strengthen political dialogue with the ANC, deepen exchanges on governance, enhance governance capacity, and promote pragmatic cooperation through inter-party channels, Li said.

Mbalula said the ANC and the CPC have forged profound friendship through their long-term exchanges. He applauded the achievements of the CPC as a century-old party that has been pursuing reform and innovation and leading China's development.

He said that the ANC is willing to learn from the CPC's experiences in economic development, full and rigorous Party self-governance and anti-corruption efforts to better address internal and external challenges and foster new developments in South-South cooperation and China-South Africa relations.

During the three-day visit, Li also expounded on China's anti-corruption achievements since the 18th National Congress of the CPC.

He said that the overwhelming victory and comprehensive consolidation of China's anti-corruption campaign lie fundamentally in the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at its core and the adherence to the people-centered development philosophy.

This victory, he explained, was also achieved through China's sustained high-pressure approach to fighting corruption, reinforced discipline and conduct, and coordinated measures that tackle corruption at all levels.

China is ready to enhance anti-corruption exchanges and cooperation with South Africa to jointly promote integrity building in Belt and Road cooperation, Li added.

The South African side commended China's progress in anti-corruption efforts and expressed a keen interest in learning from China's experience and deepening cooperation in this field.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)