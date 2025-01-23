China, Bulgaria vow to deepen bilateral ties at Spring Festival reception

SOFIA, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Bulgaria's Vice President Iliana Iotova and Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dai Qingli reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the enduring relationship between the two nations during a Spring Festival reception held here on Wednesday.

Iotova highlighted the importance of the event as a celebration of the strong and lasting Bulgarian-Chinese relations, as well as a platform to discuss future plans for collaboration across various fields.

"We have the desire, ambition, and a proven formula for successful cooperation: trust, respect, a willingness for dialogue, and a shared commitment to development," she said.

Dai Qingli emphasized the significance of the past year, during which the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Bulgaria was marked. She noted that the Embassy co-hosted more than 20 events as part of the commemorative activities, which have further solidified the traditional friendship between the two nations.

"The success of these anniversary activities has deepened our traditional ties, facilitated cooperation in various areas, and strengthened understanding and friendship between the Chinese and Bulgarian peoples," Dai said.

Looking ahead, Dai expressed her enthusiasm for fostering even closer ties. "We look forward to working with Bulgarian colleagues and friends to facilitate high-level exchanges, strengthen political mutual trust, and achieve tangible outcomes of cooperation to enhance the well-being of our people," she said.

