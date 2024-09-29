Bulgarian vice president hails ties with China

Xinhua) 13:35, September 29, 2024

SOFIA, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- A reception was held here on Friday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Bulgaria.

At the event, Bulgarian Vice President Iliana Iotova spoke highly of the development of bilateral ties and recalled Bulgaria joining the Belt and Road Initiative.

"Due to Bulgaria's strategic geographic location, it serves as a bridge between Europe and Asia," she said, adding that Bulgaria can play a crucial role in strengthening relations between the countries of Central and Eastern Europe and China.

She also said that the most direct path to getting to know each other was through culture, and she is pleased that Bulgaria and China have active cooperation in this area.

"I hope that we can continue to promote the development of cultural ties between the Bulgarian and Chinese people," she said.

Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dai Qingli called on both sides to take the 75th anniversary of China-Bulgaria diplomatic ties as a new opportunity to further promote the development of bilateral relations.

"I firmly believe that the China-Bulgaria friendship will grow even stronger and be everlasting," she said.

