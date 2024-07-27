Chinese Book Corner inaugurated at Bulgarian National Library

SOFIA, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The Bulgarian National Library inaugurated a Chinese Book Corner on Friday, aiming to acquaint more Bulgarians with Chinese literature and culture.

Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dai Qingli, speaking at the opening ceremony, highlighted the significance of the National Library as one of Bulgaria's most important cultural institutions, known for its rich history, extensive readership, and diverse collections.

"We are delighted to provide over two hundred Chinese books and 100 discs covering both classic Chinese subjects such as history, culture, and art, as well as writings about contemporary China, including the Bulgarian version of President Xi Jinping's 'On Governance'," Dai said at the event, which also marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Bulgaria.

Dai emphasized the potential for deepening mutual understanding and strengthening the traditional friendship between the two countries through this partnership with the National Library. She expressed hope that Bulgarians would read more books by Chinese authors to gain a more authentic, multi-dimensional understanding of China.

"Greater knowledge will lead to a more comprehensive and objective understanding of our cultural context, development path, and ingredients for success," Dai said.

Bulgarian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nevyana Miteva expressed her excitement about the initiative, describing the National Library as a "palace of Bulgarian literature." She believed the Chinese Book Corner would offer a fascinating glimpse into both ancient and modern China, attracting many visitors.

Miteva also highlighted the strategic partnership between China and Bulgaria, viewing the event as a testament to the respect and friendship shared by the two nations.

Krasimira Alexandrova, the National Library's director, praised the long-standing cooperation with Chinese libraries and acknowledged the value of the donations received under the Window to China program, which are highly popular among readers.

Attendee Dora Todorova, a regular visitor to the National Library, described the event as wonderful and important for enthusiasts of Chinese literature and culture. She eagerly recommended the Chinese Book Corner to her friends.

