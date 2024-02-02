Chinese, Bulgarian officials voice confidence in bilateral ties

SOFIA, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Bulgarian officials expressed satisfaction with the state of bilateral relations and confidence in their continued development, at a Spring Festival reception held here on Thursday.

Calling China "an extremely important and valuable partner", Bulgaria's Vice President Iliana Iotova said she is confident in the potential for the two countries to further develop their relations.

"With China's help, we strive to turn Bulgaria into a bridge between the East and the West," said Tsoncho Ganev, deputy speaker of parliament and chairman of the parliamentary friendship group "Bulgaria-China."

"Bulgaria, as one of the first countries to recognize the People's Republic of China and establish diplomatic ties with China, is a good friend and partner of our country," said Wang Min, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria, which hosted the reception.

Wang said that 2023 witnessed the deepening of the China-Bulgaria strategic partnership. "Pragmatic cooperation in various fields has achieved remarkable results," she said, highlighting the fruitful cooperation in agriculture, new energy and finance sectors.

"With joint efforts, the political mutual trust between the two countries will continue to deepen, more practical cooperation results will gradually come to fruition, and the friendship between our two peoples will become even more profound," Wang said.

