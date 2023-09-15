Bulgaria to strengthen Belt and Road cooperation with China

An international conference focusing on cooperation between Europe and China within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is held to mark the BRI's 10th anniversary in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Liang Jianqiang)

An international conference celebrating the Belt and Road Initiative's 10th anniversary was held in Bulgaria, highlighting the economic benefits of the Initiative for Bulgaria and emphasized the importance of strong China-EU economic relations.

SOFIA, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- An international conference focusing on cooperation between Europe and China within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was held here on Wednesday to mark the BRI's 10th anniversary. The event was attended by over 120 participants from 20-odd countries and regions.

"The organization of such forums in our country, attended by experts from various fields, proves that Bulgaria can serve as a strategic location for Chinese businesses," Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev said in a letter address to the conference participants.

"I am convinced that with strong political will and energy, Bulgaria will be able to embrace the opportunities offered by the Belt and Road Initiative," Radev said.

Deng Li, secretary general of the Secretariat of Cooperation Between China and Central and Eastern European Countries and China's vice minister of foreign affairs, said in a letter that the BRI has not only contributed "Chinese wisdom" to the peaceful development of the world, but also offered Chinese solutions to promoting win-win cooperation among countries.

Over the past decade, guided by the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, the BRI has remained committed to the vision of open, green and clean cooperation, and pursued the goal of high-standard, sustainable and people-centered development, Deng said.

Guests visit the China-Central &Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

China's Ambassador to Bulgaria Dong Xiaojun said at the two-day event that the BRI "originates from China but belongs to the world."

Rositsa Kirova, vice president of Bulgaria's National Assembly, said that her country and the European Union (EU) need a solid, stable and respected partner such as China, especially to preserve peace in the world.

All the initiatives that would enable the deepening of relations between China and Bulgaria should be supported, Kirova said.

Nikolay Pavlov, Bulgaria's deputy minister of economy and industry, said the Bulgarian government attaches great importance to cooperation with China. "For us, the expansion of bilateral commercial and economic ties is a priority," he said.

"We welcome Chinese companies that are interested in entering the EU market and establishing their production bases and development centers in Bulgaria," he said.

Zahari Zahariev, chairman of Bulgaria National Association for the Belt and Road, said that the topic of the conference was complex and comprehensive. The BRI has marked many milestones in global development over the past decade, he said.

