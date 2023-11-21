Chinese ambassador receives highest Bulgarian order

November 21, 2023

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev (L) shakes hands with Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dong Xiaojun during an award ceremony in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Nov. 20, 2023. Bulgarian President Rumen Radev awarded here on Monday one of the highest state honors, the Order of the Madara Horseman, First Class, to the Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dong Xiaojun. (Xinhua/Lin Hao)

SOFIA, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Bulgarian President Rumen Radev awarded here on Monday one of the highest state honors, the Order of the Madara Horseman, First Class, to the Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Dong Xiaojun.

Dong was honored for his contribution and active efforts towards the further development and upgrading of the excellent friendly relations between Bulgaria and China, Radev said at the award ceremony.

"China is an important partner for Bulgaria, and enjoys great respect in our country as a country with remarkable history, culture and traditions, with impressive economic and scientific and technical development," Radev said.

The Chinese ambassador said that the mutual political trust between the two countries and friendship between the two peoples have been further deepened, and mutually beneficial cooperation has yielded fruitful results.

Radev paid a state visit to China in 2019, when the two sides jointly announced the establishment of a strategic partnership.

